PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Motorists traveling through I-79 in Allegheny County this weekend, and the next three, will have to find a detour to get around a $43 million project taking place on the Neville Island Bridge.
Major traffic delays are expected and the impact will be felt in several towns as PennDOT is shutting down all of the northbound lanes of the Neville Island Bridge, saying the work is essential for preservation.
The project includes steel and deck repairs as well as painting.
Drivers will be detoured off the Coraopolis/McKees Rocks interchange then brought back onto I-79 from Kilbuck Street.
Officers will be on hand to direct traffic and make sure everything moves quickly.
When closed, the bridge will be shut down from 8:00 p.m. on Friday night until 5:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
The closures won't be done once this year's project is finished.
Next year, the southbound lanes will be closed for repairs on that side of the bridge.