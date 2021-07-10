By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JOHNSTOWN (KDKA) — Police based out of Johnstown are asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since April.
Jackson Township Police say that 33-year-old Elizabeth Brown was last seen in Johnstown but has ties to the Pittsburgh region.
She is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes and being 5'8 in height.
She also has a tattoo of a star on her foot and a butterfly on her back.
Police added that the photo provided is an older one and that Brown is now known to not have any teeth.
If you know any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to either call the Jackson Township Police Department at 814-749-0051 or the Cambria County 911 Center at 814-472-2100.