By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in North Park.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Officer Placed On Administrative Leave For Firing Weapon During Chase
According to Allegheny County Police, just after 2:30 p.m., county 911 was alerted to a crash at the intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Old Ingomark Road.
Officers then arrived on the scene and found a collision involving a motorcycle.READ MORE: Multiple Departments Called To Fire At Car Dealership In North Union Township
A man was found and then transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information regarding the crash to give them a call at 1-833-255-8477.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Announces Recycling Collection To Resume On Sunday
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details