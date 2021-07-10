By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – At least five fire departments have been called to One Stop Auto Group in North Union Township for a fire.
The fire started just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the dealership in the 600 block of Pittsburgh Road.
According to dispatch, along with fire departments, police and EMS are also assisting.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside or injured as a result of the fire.
