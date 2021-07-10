By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions on Saturday will be comfortable and mainly sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70’s.READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Police Cancel AMBER Alert After Locating 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios
The heat returns Sunday and so does the rain chances.
Showers and storms are going to be possible Sunday with an approaching warm front.READ MORE: Former Beechview Resident, Owner Of 'Chomp' The Alligator, Acquitted Of Animal Cruelty, Found Guilty Of Reckless Endangerment
Heat and humidity sticks around most of the week along with the rain chances.
Each day will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s with the possibility of isolated to scattered showers and storms.MORE NEWS: Ohio State Trooper Performs Heimlich Maneuver After Motorist Chokes On Marijuana During Traffic Stop
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.