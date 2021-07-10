By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) — City of Latrobe Police say that they have received “many reports” of fraudulent unemployment claims opened up using the identities of local residents.READ MORE: Mysterious Bird Illness Continues To Kill Wild Birds In Pennsylvania, Ohio
In light of this, they issued a warning about the more common crime phenomenon and gave tips on how to prevent becoming a victim of this scam and what steps to take if you do find out this has happened to you.READ MORE: Children From Braddock Take A Swing At Top Golf With Help Of Nonprofit Organization
Police recommend closely monitoring your bank information and ensuring your Social Security number stays private to avoid this type of scam.MORE NEWS: Report: Developer Linked To Churchill Amazon Project Drops Bid For $10 Million State Grant
If you do discover that a claim has fraudulently been made in your name, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.