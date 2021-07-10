CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Speaker of the House is calling a fellow Republican lawmaker an “embarrassment” after the state delegate posted a sexually explicit video to social media.
State delegate Joe Jeffries was stripped of a committee assignment on Friday after the social media posting.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw says Jeffries "is an embarrassment not just to the House of Delegates, but to the entire state."
Hanshaw said he would strip Jeffries of his vice chairman position on a committee.
Jeffries posted the sexually explicit video Thursday on Tiktok.
