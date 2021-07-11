PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A family pushing for protection for abuse reform is celebrating the birthday of their daughter.

Alina Sheykhet would’ve been 24-years-old today.

She died in 2017 after her ex-boyfriend beat her to death.

She was only 20 when was murdered by her ex-boyfriend and since then, her family has vowed to fight for stronger protection from abuse orders.

Four years later, there has been no progress.

It was a said yet joyful Sunday morning as family and friends celebrated what would’ve been Alina’s 24th birthday.

“Alina lives in our hearts and her spirit and energy is here,” said Elly Sheykhet, Alina’s mother.

In 2017, the former Pitt student was bludgeoned to death by her ex-boyfriend in her apartment.

Since that day, her family has been pushing to get stronger legislation passed on protection from abuse orders, which Alina sought against he ex before her death.

So far, they have not had any luck.

“We’re just stuck and honestly I don’t know why it was stuck and we need that law as air to breathe for victims of domestic violence,” Elly said. “If we had that law back then Alina would’ve been here still with us.”

The law she is referring to is currently only a piece of paper.

The family is hoping to get “Alina’s Law” passed which would allow judges to decide whether the subject of a PFA should be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

State Representative Anita Julik has been helping the family get the bill passed in Harrisburg.

“I know there’s a little bit of opposition to what the bill is trying to do, but when you’re talking about saving a life, that should not be an issue,” said Rep. Kulik.

Even through the struggle, the family says Alina is what keeps them going every day, and they will keep pushing until the bill is passed and they can protect others, like they wish Alina would’ve been.

“She keeps us going, her spirit, her memory, her love, her light and that’s how we move forward in life every day,” Elly said.

The family says the fight keeps pushing.

Next week, they’re hoping to hold a conversation with state representatives about the details of the bill in hopes to see movement in the State House of Representatives.