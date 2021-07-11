CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Beginning on Monday, July 12, Pennsylvanians can begin applying for antlerless deer licenses.

The cost has increased slightly in 2021 to $6.97 for Pennsylvania residents.

Then, next week, out-of-state hunters can begin applying and the cost is just under $27.

You can find a full list of hunting seasons as well as the applications on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at this link.