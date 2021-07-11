By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW JERSEY (KDKA) — A 24-year-old woman who police say had been kidnapped along with her 2-year-old son this weekend was found dead off the side of a highway in Tennessee.

An Amber Alert had been issued in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios and his mother, Yasmine Uyar, on Friday after they were allegedly abducted by the boy’s father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios.

State police announced Saturday that the alert was called off after they found Sebastian was safe in Monterey, Tennessee.

Police arrested Tyler Rios shortly thereafter.

But the mother had been still been missing early on Saturday, and her body was later recovered in a wooded area off of I-40.

Tyler Rios is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, and officials say additional charges are to follow in connection to the death of Uyar.

Police began looking into Sebastian Rios’ and Uyar’s whereabouts after he did not arrive to daycare and she did not show up to her usual work shift, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady says.

From there, police stopped by to make a welfare check at Uyar’s home Friday morning but found no one inside, prompting the Amber Alert to be issued.

Tyler Rios will be extradited back to New Jersey.