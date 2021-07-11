CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police tell KDKA that the driver jumped out of the car and then jumped into the river.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — One person is in custody after leading police on a car chase through Beaver County.

A police officer at the scene tells KDKA that police used spike strips on Rt. 65 and the driver drove for 1/2 mile after hitting them.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The officer says the driver jumped out of the car and then jumped into the river.

The person was arrested after police used a boat to catch up to them.

There’s no word on what led to the chase.

