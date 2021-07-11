By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you filed for unemployment between 2006 and 2016, you may be getting money back from the state.

Each year, interest accrues on money that people owe to the Department of Labor & Industry.

This is caused by overpayments in unemployment and other issues.

A recent investigation from 2006 to 2016 found that the Department did not use interest rates set by the state — but charged more because it didn’t change its computer software.

The Department says they owe around $14 million in refunds.

That adds up to less than $50 for each of the 250,000 people affected.

If you are due a refund, you will receive a notice in the mail.