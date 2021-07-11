By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions will return to seasonable on Sunday with rain chances returning as well.

It is going to be unsettled for most of the week.

Temperatures will also remain warm in the mid 80’s most days.

Monday and Tuesday, rain and storm chances will be mainly isolated.

Rain chances pick up Wednesday and we see a little bit of a temperature drop to around 80.

Thursday looks to be the closest to a dry day but we can’t completely rule out a pop up storm.

Rain and storms become scattered again for Friday and Saturday.

