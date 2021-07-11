CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PWSA has lifted a precautionary flush and boil advisory for several Western Pittsburgh neighborhoods on Sunday.

The following neighborhoods now have safe water to drink:

  • Crafton Heights
  • Duquesne Heights
  • Elliott
  • Mount Washington
  • Ridgemont
  • West End
  • Westwood

The agency has said it has tested the water and found no evidence of contamination.

People who have not used their tap water for a few days should run their tap for a full minute before using it for cooking or drinking, PWSA says.

The advisory was originally issued after a 16-inch water main break happened on Grace Street Friday night.