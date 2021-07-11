By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PWSA has lifted a precautionary flush and boil advisory for several Western Pittsburgh neighborhoods on Sunday.
The following neighborhoods now have safe water to drink:
- Crafton Heights
- Duquesne Heights
- Elliott
- Mount Washington
- Ridgemont
- West End
- Westwood
The agency has said it has tested the water and found no evidence of contamination.
People who have not used their tap water for a few days should run their tap for a full minute before using it for cooking or drinking, PWSA says.
The advisory was originally issued after a 16-inch water main break happened on Grace Street Friday night.