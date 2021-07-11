CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Butler County, Cranberry Township, Edgewood, Indiana County, Lawrence County, Local News, Local TV, New Castle, PennDOT, Pittsburgh, South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, White Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some major money is coming to Butler County.

READ MORE: New Jersey Mother Found Dead After Her 2-Year-Old Son Was Located Safely Following Amber Alert

Cranberry Township was just awarded several grants to help improve local traffic conditions.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Check Coming?

The township will receive approximately $108,000 in grants through the PennDOT “Green Light Go” program to modernize equipment.

The money will be used for traffic lights and other signal replacements.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

Some other places are also getting money:

  • Allegheny County – City of Pittsburgh and Edgewood Borough
  • Indiana County – White Township
  • Lawrence County – New Castle
  • Westmoreland County – South Greensburg Borough