By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some major money is coming to Butler County.
Cranberry Township was just awarded several grants to help improve local traffic conditions.
The township will receive approximately $108,000 in grants through the PennDOT “Green Light Go” program to modernize equipment.
The money will be used for traffic lights and other signal replacements.
Some other places are also getting money:
- Allegheny County – City of Pittsburgh and Edgewood Borough
- Indiana County – White Township
- Lawrence County – New Castle
- Westmoreland County – South Greensburg Borough