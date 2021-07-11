By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Union Avenue in Bellvue is shut down due to flooding until further notice.
According to the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, a water rescue was needed as a car became stuck in the floodwaters.
Ross/West View EMS assisted with the rescue and everyone was removed safely.
No timetable has been set for the road's reopening.
