By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Union Avenue in Bellvue is shut down due to flooding until further notice.

According to the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, a water rescue was needed as a car became stuck in the floodwaters.

Ross/West View EMS assisted with the rescue and everyone was removed safely.

No timetable has been set for the road’s reopening.

