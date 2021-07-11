By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — The United Steelworkers is releasing details on a severance package for workers at the Mylan plant in Morgantown, West Virginia.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, workers losing their jobs at the former plant will get two weeks of pay for every year of service.
They will also get free health care for the length of those payments under a severance agreement that has been reached.
Severance payments will be capped at 52-weeks.
The minimum payout is 12 weeks, regardless of years of service.