By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON (KDKA) – West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined the list of state attorneys general suing Google.
So far, the attorneys general of 37 states has joined the antitrust lawsuit.
The suit alleges that Google holds a monopoly on android app distribution in the United States.
It also alleges Google has used restrictive contracts to force android device makers to promote the Google Play store at the expense of competition.
"Vigorous competition protects consumers and helps the economy thrive," Attorney General Morrisey said. "Our nation's antitrust laws play a vital role in helping to foster innovation and ensure that consumers pay a fair price. Likewise, our nation loses when one company can use unlawful means to monopolize a particular market. We must feverishly oppose such tactics."
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has not signed on to the lawsuit but New Jersey and New York are part of the suit.