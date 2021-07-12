CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 41 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

READ MORE: 'Drake And Josh' Star Drake Bell Faces Sentencing On Child Endangerment Charge

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 36 are confirmed and five are probable cases.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

There have been 7,278 total hospitalizations and 102,059 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf Voices Support For New Law Allowing Student Athletes To Profit Off Of Name, Image And Likeness

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: