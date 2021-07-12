By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 41 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours.READ MORE: 'Drake And Josh' Star Drake Bell Faces Sentencing On Child Endangerment Charge
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 36 are confirmed and five are probable cases.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?
There have been 7,278 total hospitalizations and 102,059 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf Voices Support For New Law Allowing Student Athletes To Profit Off Of Name, Image And Likeness
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: