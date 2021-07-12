CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Moshe Journo fled to Israel after sexually assaulting a teen and evaded police for more than 15 years.
Filed Under:Dormont, Local TV, Moshe Journo, Rape, Sentencing, Sexual Assault

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Israeli man convicted of raping a teen in Dormont will spend 10 to 25 years in prison.

Moshe Journo was found guilty last month and was sentenced Monday by Judge Bruce Beemer.

Authorities say Journo sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his tanning parlor in Dormont in 2004.

After he was released on bond, authorities say he fled the country and remained at large until he was arrested by Israeli police in December 2017.

The Allegheny County sheriff’s office and the FBI worked to extradite him back to Pittsburgh in 2019.