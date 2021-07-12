By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Israeli man convicted of raping a teen in Dormont will spend 10 to 25 years in prison.READ MORE: Israeli Man Who Fled County Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Dormont In 2004
Moshe Journo was found guilty last month and was sentenced Monday by Judge Bruce Beemer.READ MORE: Israeli Man Who Fled County After Allegedly Molested 15-Year-Old Girl Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault
Authorities say Journo sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his tanning parlor in Dormont in 2004.
After he was released on bond, authorities say he fled the country and remained at large until he was arrested by Israeli police in December 2017.MORE NEWS: Allegheny Co. DA’s Office: Bail Denied For Israeli Man Extradited Back To Pittsburgh On Rape Charges
The Allegheny County sheriff’s office and the FBI worked to extradite him back to Pittsburgh in 2019.