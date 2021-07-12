By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will.
Police say they found notes from the woman asking for help in the bathrooms of the Walmart in Carnegie and the Fallingwater museum.
The notes claimed that 38-year-old Corey Brewer was holding the woman captive and assaulting her. Police say one of the notes read, "If I don't make it tell my family I love them."
When a SWAT team went to the address listed on the notes, police say they arrested Brewer and saved the woman.
Police say the woman told them she'd been there since May 1 and that Brewer threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to escape.
Brewer is facing multiple charges, including rape, strangulation and unlawful restraint.