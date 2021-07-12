CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The woman told police she'd been held captive since May 1. One of the notes read, "If I don't make it tell my family I love them."
Filed Under:Local TV, Rape, Scott Township, Sexual Assault, Strangulation, Unlawful Restraint

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania's Instant Firearm Background Check System Sees Drop For First Time In A Year

Police say they found notes from the woman asking for help in the bathrooms of the Walmart in Carnegie and the Fallingwater museum.

The notes claimed that 38-year-old Corey Brewer was holding the woman captive and assaulting her. Police say one of the notes read, “If I don’t make it tell my family I love them.”

READ MORE: 21-Year-Old Woman Killed In McKees Rocks Shooting

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

When a SWAT team went to the address listed on the notes, police say they arrested Brewer and saved the woman.

Police say the woman told them she’d been there since May 1 and that Brewer threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to escape.

MORE NEWS: Alleged Bank Robber Arrested After Chase In Armstrong County

Brewer is facing multiple charges, including rape, strangulation and unlawful restraint.