By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are trying to identify a “very suspicious” lurker who was walking around homes late at night.READ MORE: Driver Seriously Injured After Crash Involving Pittsburgh Ambulance
Ohio Township Police say residents in Aleppo Township reported a man walking around homes several nights ago. A resident’s Ring camera captured him looking in a window of one home.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3-Day Total Of 547 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths
While police called his behavior suspicious, they say he didn’t attempt to break into any homes or cars. But police say they still want to know why he’s walking around homes so late at night.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Come?
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call S. David Rose, who can be reached at 412-259-8304 or by email at drose@ohiotwp.org.