PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today, old requirements are now back in place for those who are unemployed and receiving benefits from the state.

The move comes after some rules were waived by Governor Tom Wolf due to the emergency declaration invoked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvanians receiving unemployment benefits must provide proof that they’re looking for work, starting today.

This means they must apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity each week.

This includes attending a job fair, taking a pre-employment test, or posting a resume.

Since claims are filed a week after being become unemployed, people must certify they started looking for a job on July 18.

For those struggling to find a career, the state’s Department of Labor & Industry wants to help.

They’re providing free programs and resources, including job training and resume assistance.

The Department Secretary is encouraging job seekers to register on the PA CareerLink website to receive additional guidance.

She says the work-registration requirement will begin in September.

For more information, click here.