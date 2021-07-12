By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was ejected from a vehicle after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.
Officials were called to the crash at mile marker 82.5 in Mount Pleasant Township on Monday.
The driver was ejected 10 feet into the air and hit a tree, officials say.
The call came in around 9:05 p.m.
