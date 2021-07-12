NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Even on a Monday, people are heading up and down the Mon River.

But at New Eagle Marina, sadness still fills the air.

“He was a great kid, very energetic, very happy-go-lucky, and fun to be around,” Sherry Koblock said.

Koblock has known the DeAngelo family for almost a decade. She said 23-year-old James DeAngelo died after being electrocuted and drowning at the marina on July 4.

Now she wants to make a change in his memory.

“There are not a lot of safety requirements at marinas and docks. I do believe if these were enforced and there may be some of these safety effects placed at these businesses, maybe another tragedy won’t have to happen,” Koblock said.

Specifically, she’s looking to the state to require marinas to have CPR-certified staff and AEDs present at the docks.

“These people can be treated prior to EMS arriving. And I know arrival is not a long time, but those few seconds can be critical to someone’s life,” Koblock said.

She has a petition nearing 500 signatures that she plans to take to state Representative Bud Cook. She has a new law in mind.

“I would love for it to set a new standard. I have been CPR certified for over 30 years. I’ve been teaching it and first aid for over eight. I also teach AED. I believe the more people that know it, the more people can help,” Koblock said.

KDKA reached out to Cook’s office about the petition and was told he was unavailable for comment on Monday.

If you want to sign your name to the petition, here’s the link.