SURFSIDE, Fl. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native has been identified as one of the victims recovered from the Surfside Condo Collapse.READ MORE: Ruslan Manashirov, Husband Of Pittsburgh Native Nicole Doran-Manashirov, Identified Among Dead At Surfside Condo Collapse
Nicole Doran-Manashirov was among the nine victims announced Monday afternoon.
#UPDATE 78: We have identified nine additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MvwXiY0c4U
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 12, 2021
First responders recovered the body of her husband, Ruslan Manashirov, last Wednesday, July 8.
The couple had recently gotten married and moved into unit 703 in the Champlain Towers South.Pittsburgh Native Among The 156 Unaccounted For As Search And Rescue Efforts Continue Following Condo Collapse In Surfside, FL
Danny Caliguire, Doran-Manashirov’s friend, told KDKA late last month that Doran-Manashirov’s half-sister had given her DNA so first responders could match it if remains were found.