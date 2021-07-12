CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SURFSIDE, Fl. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native has been identified as one of the victims recovered from the Surfside Condo Collapse.

Nicole Doran-Manashirov was among the nine victims announced Monday afternoon.

First responders recovered the body of her husband, Ruslan Manashirov, last Wednesday, July 8.

The couple had recently gotten married and moved into unit 703 in the Champlain Towers South.

Danny Caliguire, Doran-Manashirov’s friend, told KDKA late last month that Doran-Manashirov’s half-sister had given her DNA so first responders could match it if remains were found.