By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anthony Solometo has been picked with the 37th overall selection by Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round in the MLB Draft.

Solometo, 18, is a left-handed pitcher.

He was 5-0 with a 0.21 ERA in 32.2 innings at Bishop Eustace (NJ) Preparatory School.

Pirates took left handed high school pitcher Anthony Solometo 37th Overall In Second Round Of 2021 Draft. He was 5-0 with a 0.21 ERA in NJ @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) July 12, 2021

The Pirates picked outfielder Lonnie White Jr. from Malvern Prep (PA) with the 64th selection, and right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler from North Oconee (GA) with the 72nd pick.

With the 64th pick of the #MLBDraft, we have selected OF Lonnie White Jr. from Malvern Prep (PA). pic.twitter.com/NAfqoITGFL — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2021

With the 72nd pick of the #MLBDraft, we have selected RHP Bubba Chandler from North Oconee (GA). pic.twitter.com/K4zmllN1mT — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2021

Stay with KDKA for updates on the Pirates’ picks.