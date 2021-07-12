CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anthony Solometo has been picked with the 37th overall selection by Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round in the MLB Draft.

Solometo, 18, is a left-handed pitcher.

He was 5-0 with a 0.21 ERA in 32.2 innings at Bishop Eustace (NJ) Preparatory School.

The Pirates picked outfielder Lonnie White Jr. from Malvern Prep (PA) with the 64th selection, and right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler from North Oconee (GA) with the 72nd pick.

