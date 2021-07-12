By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The search is on for a man who allegedly abandoned a car in Mt. Calvary Cemetery and left four puppies inside.
Police officers from Kennedy Township and Allegheny County as well as the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Police say Animal Control took the puppies, the car was towed.
They also had K9s sniff around the area but found nothing.
Police say they’re looking for the young man who left his car and dogs.