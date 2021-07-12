By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police and rescue crews are searching for a man reportedly in the Allegheny River near New Kensington.
According to dispatchers, the man jumped into the river to avoid police.
According to dispatchers, the man jumped into the river to avoid police.

Several departments are on scene, including the Plum Police and Fire Department and the Monroeville Fire Department and Dive Team.
It was an active scene right off of Logans Ferry Road. NewsChopper 2 captured the rescue efforts Monday just before noon.
Details are limited at this time, but KDKA's Briana Smith is working to learn more.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.