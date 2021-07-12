By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen was killed in a crash after hitting a deer in Westmoreland County.
The Westmoreland County Coroner says 18-year-old Damian Bearley was driving south on Route 982 in Derry Township early Saturday morning.
According to the coroner, Bearley hit a deer, crossed the road, then hit a tree or utility pole.
He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.
The coroner says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and Bearley wasn't wearing a seat belt.
