CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Derry Township, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen was killed in a crash after hitting a deer in Westmoreland County.

READ MORE: Israeli Man Gets 10 To 25 Years For Raping Teen Girl In Dormont

The Westmoreland County Coroner says 18-year-old Damian Bearley was driving south on Route 982 in Derry Township early Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, Bearley hit a deer, crossed the road, then hit a tree or utility pole.

READ MORE: Another $7 Million To Go Towards People In Pittsburgh With Housing Needs After COVID-19

He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

The coroner says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and Bearley wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

MORE NEWS: 'Drake And Josh' Star Drake Bell Sentenced To Probation On Child Endangerment Charge

Ross Guidotti will have more on this story for KDKA Evening News.