By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — An investigation into a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks is underway.
Just after midnight on Monday, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Gray Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information connected to this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
