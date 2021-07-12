CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police Department, Fatal Shooting, Gray Street, Local News, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — An investigation into a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks is underway.

Just after midnight on Monday, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Gray Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information connected to this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.