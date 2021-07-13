By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DENVER, Co. (KDKA) — Make that two Pittsburgh Pirates who will be in the starting lineup tonight for the National League during the 2021 All-Star Game.
After Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier was already named to the starting lineup, Bryan Reynolds was named the replacement starting center fielder on Monday.
Reynolds and Frazier will bat 8th and 9th, respectively.
The NL Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/26QiiphMR3
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 12, 2021
Reynolds will take the place of the injured Ronald Acuña Jr., who will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
The 26-year-old center fielder is batting .302 this season, which places him with the 5th best batting average in the National League.