Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several parts of the area as lightning lit up the early morning skies around 4:00 a.m.
Filed Under:Duquesne Light, Local News, Local TV, Penn Power, Power Outages

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several thousand people are waking up in the dark after early morning storms have caused power outages in the area.

According to Duquesne Light, more than 3,600 customers are without power, but the electric provider says they expect service to be restored to all those affected by 11:00 p.m., but that many will be restored earlier than that.

Penn Power is reporting several hundred outages as of Tuesday morning, with a majority of those expected to have service restored by mid-morning.