By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several thousand people are waking up in the dark after early morning storms have caused power outages in the area.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several parts of the area as lightning lit up the early morning skies around 4:00 a.m.
So much lightning this morning! This was captured by @MikeDarnay this morning. The storms left thousands without power. @RonSmileyWx says more storms are possible later today. His forecast is coming up on #YourDayPGH. pic.twitter.com/DRVvnJEjGw
— Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) July 13, 2021
According to Duquesne Light, more than 3,600 customers are without power, but the electric provider says they expect service to be restored to all those affected by 11:00 p.m., but that many will be restored earlier than that.
Penn Power is reporting several hundred outages as of Tuesday morning, with a majority of those expected to have service restored by mid-morning.