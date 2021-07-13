By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two former Pittsburgh Steelers have recently announced they’re hanging up their jerseys and retiring from the NFL.

Anthony Chickillo posted on Instagram Sunday saying he was retiring, followed by Roosevelt Nix on Tuesday morning.

“My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL. I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever,” Chickillo wrote.

“This game has given me everything I could ask for and everything I needed. GOD blessed me with a talent that allowed me to touch so many souls all across the world and I’m truly grateful for it,” said Nix.

He also thanked the Steelers and Steeler nation, saying, “there is no other fan base or stadium I would have wanted to play in front of every Sunday!”

Chickillo was drafted in the sixth round by Pittsburgh in 2015 and played five seasons with the Steelers before he was released and signed signed by the Saints.

During his last season, Chickillo was accused of assaulting his girlfriend while they were at the casino at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Nix enterd the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Altanta Falcons. He came to Pittsburgh in 2015 before he was released in 2020. He earned his way to the 2018 Pro Bowl after being one of the lead blockers for Le’Veon Bell in the Steelers’ ground game.