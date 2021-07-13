By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former local physician has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing opioids, health care fraud and money laundering.
Prosecutors say Andrzej Kazimierz Zielke ran Medical Frontiers, a holistic medical practice in Gibsonia. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts in federal court Tuesday.
He’s accused of dispensing drugs like oxycodone and methadone to four patients for no legitimate medical reason. To cover the cost of the drugs, he allegedly submitted fraudulent Medicaid payments. Prosecutors say Zielke then wired the $150,000 he got for these drugs into a Canadian bank account so he could purchase silver and collector coins.
"Mr. Zielke created a lucrative scheme peddling opioids for profit and at the same time undermining our healthcare system through fraudulent billing," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall in a press release. "Unethical, crooked doctors who choose to line their pockets cause medical care costs to increase for everyone. The FBI is committed to holding those who think they won't be caught accountable."
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1. He could face up to 10 years behind bars, a fine of $500,000 or both.