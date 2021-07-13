By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban wants local kids and teens to listen up — he’s asking them to read this summer.
Cuban recorded a video for the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, encouraging local kids to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge.
“Growing up in the South Hills was amazing for me, but do you know what was even more amazing? Every summer, being able to read books about the things I dreamed of. I dreamed of traveling. I dreamed of starting a business,” Cuban said.
“Every time I read a book, it took me on a new adventure. It took me somewhere else in the world. Read this summer. There are so many things you can learn,” Cuban went on to say.
Children are asked to read five books of their choosing through the end of August.