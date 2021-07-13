BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Multiple people have been wounded in a shooting that took place in Beaver Falls.

Police say at least three men were shot on Monday night outside of the Harmony Dwellings Housing Complex.

Beaver Falls Police and EMS responded to 10th Avenue and 10th Street just after 9:30 on Monday night.

KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed police remove a body from the scene, and the coroner was also on scene.

Two vehicles were towed from the scene as well.

A neighbor who lives nearby shared video from her Ring doorbell.

In the video, you can see two people talking to the driver of a car.

Police believe those individuals and the vehicle may be involved.

Another neighbor says he heard around 15-20 gunshots before police and ambulance headed into the area.

That neighbor says this isn’t the first time a shooting like this has happened, and believes that police do everything they can, but more needs to be done to stop the violence.

Beaver County detectives were on scene as well and are currently investigating.

