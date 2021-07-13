By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in New Kensington are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl.
Patience Daniella Lynn Johnson was last seen at her home on July 6.
According to police, she ran away and could be in the Pittsburgh area.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black Jordan hightop tennis shoes and a grey hoodie. She's described as a 16-year-old Black girl who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 127 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call 911 or New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533.