PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big decision could soon be made in the city of Pittsburgh that could affect thousands of workers.

City Council is expected to consider making changes to the COVID-19 sick leave mandate.

The current ordinance that is in place was set to expire whenever the state or the city’s emergency disaster declarations ended.

This amendment being considered would allow sick leave to stay in place until 90% of the state’s population is vaccinated.

Councilman Bobby Wilson sponsored the latest changes in late June.

The changes would affect any city business that has more than 50 employees.

Businesses would be required to provide paid sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19 or have to quarantine.

The conversation is on the agenda and set to be discussed later today, with the meeting scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

