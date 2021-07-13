CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Kirill Matveev was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue. He is known to frequent the Arlington area.

He was wearing a yellow sweater, black jeans, and white and black Vans. Police describe him as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.