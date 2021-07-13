By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — An illegal after-hours club in Duquesne was raided over the weekend by police and Liquor Control officers with the Pennsylvania State Police.
According to State Police, Reese’s Supper Club located along South 5th Street was raided early Sunday morning.
Police say that over 65 liters of liquor or wine was seized along with over 11 gallons of beer or brewed malt beverage.
The individuals responsible for running the establishment will be facing charges related to the state’s liquor laws.
In January, Reese’s Supper Club was ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department for operating without a permit, among other violations.