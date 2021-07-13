SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Early morning storms have once again caused major flooding in one neighborhood.

Residents say they’ve reached out to everybody they could think of for help, but road repairs are taking too long to be completed.

Seavey Road near Millvale flooded again on Tuesday morning.

This roadway has been a constant problem in the area.

Just last month, the Shaler Township Police Chief said the road had been paved recently, but it seemingly did not help the flooding issues.

PennDOT says the problem is an underground pipe from a nearby shopping center and that it’s the shop owner’s problem to fix.

Meanwhile, the property owner says it’s the state’s issue.

That owner has said that he will reach out to local representatives and if the responsibility is his, he will fix it.

There’s no timeframe, but everybody believes the pipe needs to be fixed sooner than later.