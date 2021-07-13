PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the heat and humidity creating the possibility for more storms, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Pittsburgh area.

In our area, the watch covers Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. It’ll be in place until 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New York and Pennsylvania until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ifcJ3srFgk — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 13, 2021

Tuesday is a rinse and repeat version of Monday with warm, muggy conditions and a chance for isolated showers and storms popping through the afternoon and evening with the heat of the day.

Meteorologist Kristin Emery says we’re looking at an isolated chance of severe storms, but with so much available moisture in the air, any storms that pop could still have some heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s again Tuesday. Sunshine alternating with clouds through the afternoon and high dewpoints will make it feel very sticky.

Wednesday brings a better chance for some showers and storms with a passing disturbance before sunshine.

On Thursday, even warmer temperatures arrive.

