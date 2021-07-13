By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study took a look at how many times Pennsylvanians have their hearts broken in a lifetime.
A study conducted by Compare The Market, an Australian company, found Pennsylvanians experience 2.81 heartbreaks in a lifetime. On average, it takes 12.09 months to overcome heartbreak, meaning residents of the state spend three years of their lives with broken hearts.
People in West Virginia experience the second-most heartbreaks in the United States at 3.29 broken hearts per person. Nebraska is the heartbreaking capital of the United States, according to the study.
The study said most Americans experience heartbreak related to a romantic relationship, followed by the loss of a family member.
Click here to see more on the study.