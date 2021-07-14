MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who shot himself in the head inside a home in a Cleveland suburb.
Maple Heights police responded to the home around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. The child was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Native Jeff Goldblum Crashes Couple's Wedding Photos In New York
Authorities have not said how the child obtained the weapon or provided further details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.READ MORE: Johnson And Johnson Recalls Sunscreens Due To Traces Of Chemical That Can Cause Cancer With Repeated Exposure
The shooting is under investigation by Maple Heights police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.MORE NEWS: Crews Expected To Break Ground In August On Latter-Day Saints Temple In Cranberry Township
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)