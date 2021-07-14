By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 55 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 273 New Cases, 13 Additional Deaths
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 39 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases.READ MORE: US Overdose Deaths Increase 29%, Hit Record High During Pandemic
There have been 7,294 total hospitalizations and 102,114 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation Teams With Robert Morris University In Attempt To Bring Back Hockey Program
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: