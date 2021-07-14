By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is just about everywhere in pop culture these days, so of course, the steel city was all over the nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
East Liberty native Billy Porter will once again represent Pittsburgh at the award show, being nominated for his role in the final season of the FX series “Pose.”
He won an Emmy for that role back in 2019 and was nominated again last year.
Porter shared the announcement on Twitter from the show's official account.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on KDKA with host Cedric The Entertainer on Sunday, September 19.