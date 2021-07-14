By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is looking for historic restoration specialty contractors for the oldest domestic structure in Pittsburgh.
A specialized request for qualifications has been released for the stabilization and restoration of the Neill Log House in Schenley Park, which is a designated historic landmark believed to be constructed shortly after 1787.
“The preservation and stabilization of the historic structure will require firms that specialize in the restoration of log houses per U.S. Secretary of the Interior standards, so the City of Pittsburgh is seeking RFQs to gauge interest and establish a pool of contractors with the necessary expertise to complete projects on the house,” a press release says.
"No work will be awarded as a result of this RFQ, but vendors who respond would have the opportunity to bid for work if or when the City solicits specific preservation projects for Neill Log House."
More information can be found here. Firms interested in the job have to submit a statement of qualification to daniel.tobin@pittsburghpa.gov by Aug. 21, 2021.