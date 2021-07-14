PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, continues her summer recipe theme!
Summertime Berry Shortcakes
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons grated lemon peel
- ½ cup good quality blueberry jam
- 2 tablespoons water
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 5 cups quartered hulled strawberries
- 4 ½ cups fresh blueberries
1 cup chilled whipping cream – divided
1 tube refrigerated jumbo biscuits – baked according to package directions
Directions:
Mix sugar and peel in a small bowl and set aside.
Melt jam in large skillet with 2 tablespoons water. Mix in 3 tablespoons lemon sugar, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, then berries. Set aside.
Combine 1 cup whipping cream, 2 tablespoons lemon sugar, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a medium bowl and whip.
Split biscuits; fill with mixed berries and whipped cream.
Makes: 8