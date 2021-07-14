CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, continues her summer recipe theme!

Summertime Berry Shortcakes

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons grated lemon peel
  • ½ cup good quality blueberry jam
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 5 cups quartered hulled strawberries
  • 4 ½ cups fresh blueberries

1 cup chilled whipping cream – divided

1 tube refrigerated jumbo biscuits – baked according to package directions

Directions:

Mix sugar and peel in a small bowl and set aside.

Melt jam in large skillet with 2 tablespoons water. Mix in 3 tablespoons lemon sugar, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, then berries. Set aside.

Combine 1 cup whipping cream, 2 tablespoons lemon sugar, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a medium bowl and whip.

Split biscuits; fill with mixed berries and whipped cream.

Makes: 8