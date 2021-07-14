PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You may not believe this but when it comes to our yearly rain totals, we are actually behind the yearly “pace” right now.

For the year the Pittsburgh airport has seen 21.1” of rain for the year. Our normal “pace” would put us at 21.8” through yesterday.

Today will have another chance for rain.

Rain chances should arrive a little earlier than the past couple of days, keeping highs a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday. It should also help to keep our storm chances slightly lower than what we have seen already this week.

Both Monday and Tuesday we had a marginal risk of severe weather across the region. We have been left off of the risk map for today with just generalized and weak thunderstorms expected.

Today’s setup has us at the base of a trough sliding to the east. Storms are firing off of the leading edge of the system. The back edge of this system should see rain and storm development minimized and that is why our rain chances will peak a little earlier today.

The big push goes from now through early into the afternoon. Probably after around 3:00 p.m., our rain chances will tick down as the set-up becomes less conducive for rain.

That doesn’t mean everywhere will be dry, but the set-up tells us that the chance for rain will go down.

Looking ahead, Thursday should continue to see us in a zone not conducive to rain. I have the day completely dry.

High temperatures will be near 90 degrees on both Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will return on Friday, sticking around through the day on Saturday.

I am being cautious with Sunday with some data showing it is still raining through Sunday.

It looks dry to me through my preferred model data but I cannot rule out rain sticking around through the day so I will continue the rain chance for now.

